In the last trading session, 39,144,725 XPeng Inc.(NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $44.1 changed hands at $1.27 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.45 Billion. XPEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.91% off its 52-week high of $74.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.11, which suggests the last value was 61.2% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.15 Million.

Analysts gave the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended XPEV as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. XPeng Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for XPeng Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.38% per year.

