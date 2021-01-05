In the last trading session, 1,249,490 Stable Road Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:SRAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.29 changed hands at -$0.67 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $382.24 Million. SRAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.81% off its 52-week high of $19.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.2, which suggests the last value was 46.79% up since then. When we look at Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

Analysts gave the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SRAC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information

Although SRAC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.85 on Monday, Dec 28 added 12.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 760.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 650.27 days.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.22% of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. shares while 98.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 584.89%. There are 46 institutions holding the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7% of the shares, roughly 1.24 Million SRAC shares worth $12.55 Million.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.88% or 1.23 Million shares worth $12.35 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. With 116657 shares estimated at $1.18 Million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 16.86 Thousand shares worth around $167.4 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored