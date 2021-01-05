In the last trading session, 2,041,593 Corsair Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $34.75 changed hands at -$1.47 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.19 Billion. CRSR’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.83% off its 52-week high of $51.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.09, which suggests the last value was 59.45% up since then. When we look at Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 Million.

Analysts gave the Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRSR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRSR’s forecast low is $32 with $49 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Corsair Gaming, Inc. earnings to increase by 38.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 65.35% per year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.57% of Corsair Gaming, Inc. shares while 91.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.58%. There are 59 institutions holding the Corsair Gaming, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.35% of the shares, roughly 2.16 Million CRSR shares worth $43.44 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.13% or 1.96 Million shares worth $39.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 1280058 shares estimated at $30.77 Million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 412.9 Thousand shares worth around $8.3 Million.

