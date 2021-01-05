In the last trading session, 1,866,338 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:AQB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $8.76 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $485.45 Million. AQB’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.14% off its 52-week high of $11.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 82.65% up since then. When we look at AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 Million.

Analysts gave the AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AQB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AQB’s forecast low is $4.5 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +71.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -48.63% for it to hit the projected low.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +172.9% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 93.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $280Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $50Million and $7Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 460%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14185.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.4%. The 2021 estimates are for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 17.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.24% of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. shares while 50.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.18%. There are 73 institutions holding the AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Third Security, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 40.6% of the shares, roughly 18.25 Million AQB shares worth $81.78 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 3.86 Million shares worth $17.3 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4585196 shares estimated at $17.42 Million under it, the former controlled 10.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 795.99 Thousand shares worth around $3.57 Million.

