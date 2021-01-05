In the last trading session, 3,335,981 Uxin Limited(NASDAQ:UXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $303.87 Million. UXIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -231.46% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 19.1% up since then. When we look at Uxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Uxin Limited (UXIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UXIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Uxin Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Instantly UXIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.96 on Wednesday, Dec 30 added 7.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is -0.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Uxin Limited earnings to increase by 67.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.23% of Uxin Limited shares while 33.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.49%. There are 47 institutions holding the Uxin Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 98.42% of the shares, roughly 37.4 Million UXIN shares worth $32.53 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 26.51% or 10.08 Million shares worth $8.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. With 3950000 shares estimated at $3.79 Million under it, the former controlled 10.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 313.15 Thousand shares worth around $244.25 Thousand.

