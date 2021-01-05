In the last trading session, 1,347,052 Upstart Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:UPST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.99 changed hands at $3.24 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.19 Billion. UPST’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.84% off its 52-week high of $51.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.61, which suggests the last value was 48.6% up since then. When we look at Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.9 Million.

Analysts gave the Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UPST as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Upstart Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 96.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

