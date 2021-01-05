In the last trading session, 3,059,756 Unity Software Inc.(NYSE:U) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $144.08 changed hands at -$9.39 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.01 Billion. U’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.42% off its 52-week high of $174.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.11, which suggests the last value was 54.81% up since then. When we look at Unity Software Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 Million.

Analysts gave the Unity Software Inc. (U) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended U as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Unity Software Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.11, meaning bulls need a downside of -27.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, U’s forecast low is $62 with $125 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -56.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Unity Software Inc. earnings to decrease by -107.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26% per year.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.25% of Unity Software Inc. shares while 61.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.98%. There are 172 institutions holding the Unity Software Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.99% of the shares, roughly 43.3 Million U shares worth $3.78 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.17% or 32.96 Million shares worth $2.88 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. With 743465 shares estimated at $64.89 Million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 668.07 Thousand shares worth around $58.31 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored