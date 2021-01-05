In the latest trading session, 2,479,934 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:TBLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.89 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.99 Million. TBLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -439.33% off its 52-week high of $4.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.621, which suggests the recent value is30.22% up since then. When we look at ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.2 Million.

Analysts gave the ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TBLT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Instantly TBLT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.89 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 180.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TBLT’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +180.9% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 180.9% for it to hit the projected low.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +7.58% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. will rise +73.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 119.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.5 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $11.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.53 Million and $3.91 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 220.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 191.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.8%. The 2021 estimates are for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. earnings to increase by 95.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. shares while 5.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.36%. There are 16 institutions holding the ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.97% of the shares, roughly 794.18 Thousand TBLT shares worth $553.54 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 94.01 Thousand shares worth $65.52 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 78634 shares estimated at $54.81 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.1% of the shares, roughly 41.83 Thousand shares worth around $29.16 Thousand.

