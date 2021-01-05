In the latest trading session, 1,930,810 Tencent Music Entertainment Group(NYSE:TME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.91 changing hands around $0.54 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.35 Billion. TME’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.36% off its 52-week high of $20.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.22, which suggests the recent value is53.69% up since then. When we look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.31 Million.

Analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TME as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Instantly TME is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $20.18 on Wednesday, Dec 30 added 1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 78.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.68, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TME’s forecast low is $14 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.5% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -29.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tencent Music Entertainment Group share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +23.14% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group will rise +18.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.29 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.2 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.04 Billion and $901.78 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tencent Music Entertainment Group earnings to increase by 112.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.61% per year.

