In the last trading session, 1,267,790 Sequans Communications S.A.(NYSE:SQNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $6.4 changed hands at $0.36 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $194Million. SQNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.53% off its 52-week high of $8.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 54.53% up since then. When we look at Sequans Communications S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 388.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 422.19 Million.

Analysts gave the Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SQNS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sequans Communications S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) trade information

Instantly SQNS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.85- on Monday, Jan 04 added 6.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 312.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SQNS’s forecast low is $6.5 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +103.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sequans Communications S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.65% over the past 6 months, a 12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sequans Communications S.A. will rise +16.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.54 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Sequans Communications S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $14.58 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.17 Million and $8.77 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 66.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Sequans Communications S.A. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.35% per year.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.6% of Sequans Communications S.A. shares while 46.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.9%. There are 42 institutions holding the Sequans Communications S.A. stock share, with Bpifrance SA the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.23% of the shares, roughly 3.38 Million SQNS shares worth $20.17 Million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.52% or 2.81 Million shares worth $16.77 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 216716 shares estimated at $1.29 Million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 21.4 Thousand shares worth around $100.79 Thousand.

