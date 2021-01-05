In the latest trading session, 1,188,612 Sea Limited(NYSE:SE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $201.85 changing hands around $5.79 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $102.74 Billion. SE’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.19% off its 52-week high of $212.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.61, which suggests the recent value is82.36% up since then. When we look at Sea Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Sea Limited (SE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SE as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sea Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.53.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $204.0 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $201.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SE’s forecast low is $101 with $251 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.35% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -49.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.9 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Sea Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.77 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $909.09 Million and $913.92 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 108.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 93.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Sea Limited earnings to decrease by -18%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.16% of Sea Limited shares while 71.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.77%. There are 712 institutions holding the Sea Limited stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 41.48% of the shares, roughly 27.36 Million SE shares worth $4.21 Billion.

Sands Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 38.94% or 25.68 Million shares worth $3.96 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. With 15976392 shares estimated at $2.46 Billion under it, the former controlled 24.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held about 8.34% of the shares, roughly 5.5 Million shares worth around $847.1 Million.

