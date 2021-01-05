Analysts gave the Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RSI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rush Street Interactive, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RSI’s forecast low is $23 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

