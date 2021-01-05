In the last trading session, 1,609,819 Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $4.98 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $242.86 Million. ONCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.38% off its 52-week high of $7.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.49, which suggests the last value was 70.08% up since then. When we look at Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.39 Million.

Analysts gave the Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ONCT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Instantly ONCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.18- on Monday, Dec 28 added 3.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) is 0.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 384.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 71.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONCT’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 73.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.53% of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 17.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.94%. There are 32 institutions holding the Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.17% of the shares, roughly 1.32 Million ONCT shares worth $2.24 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.89% or 1.2 Million shares worth $2.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 214040 shares estimated at $363.87 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 64.18 Thousand shares worth around $109.1 Thousand.

