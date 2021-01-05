In the latest trading session, 11,062,187 Occidental Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:OXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.79 changing hands around $1.34 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.7 Billion. OXY’s current price is a discount, trading about -153.22% off its 52-week high of $47.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.52, which suggests the recent value is54.66% up since then. When we look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended OXY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $18.58 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.73, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OXY’s forecast low is $8 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.34% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -57.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Occidental Petroleum Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.02% over the past 6 months, a -357.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -18.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corporation will drop -110%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.24 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $4.16 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.8 Billion and $6.45 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -35.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings to decrease by -122.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 25 – March 01, 2021. The 0.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.92% per year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 68.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.94%. There are 951 institutions holding the Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.03% of the shares, roughly 121.31 Million OXY shares worth $1.21 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.97% or 92.87 Million shares worth $929.67 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 72583126 shares estimated at $726.56 Million under it, the former controlled 7.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 21.63 Million shares worth around $216.47 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored