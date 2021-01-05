In the last trading session, 2,115,964 NanoVibronix, Inc.(NASDAQ:NAOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.83 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.03 Million. NAOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -321.69% off its 52-week high of $3.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.535, which suggests the last value was 35.54% up since then. When we look at NanoVibronix, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 788.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 Million.

Analysts gave the NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NAOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NanoVibronix, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

Instantly NAOV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.855 on Tuesday, Dec 29 added 2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 1165.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NAOV’s forecast low is $10.5 with $10.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1165.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1165.06% for it to hit the projected low.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.6%. The 2021 estimates are for NanoVibronix, Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.64% of NanoVibronix, Inc. shares while 7.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.77%. There are 10 institutions holding the NanoVibronix, Inc. stock share, with Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 503.23 Thousand NAOV shares worth $352.41 Thousand.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.38% or 146.15 Thousand shares worth $102.35 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Clearwater Small Companies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 73953 shares estimated at $51.79 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 5.7 Thousand shares worth around $3.99 Thousand.

