In the last trading session, 3,282,235 Mustang Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:MBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $3.95 changed hands at $0.16 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $259.09 Million. MBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.78% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.78, which suggests the last value was 54.94% up since then. When we look at Mustang Bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MBIO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Mustang Bio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Instantly MBIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.28- on Monday, Dec 28 added 7.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 172.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBIO’s forecast low is $7 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +229.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 77.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Mustang Bio, Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.42% of Mustang Bio, Inc. shares while 26.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.92%. There are 102 institutions holding the Mustang Bio, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.6% of the shares, roughly 2.33 Million MBIO shares worth $7.34 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 1.78 Million shares worth $5.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 958613 shares estimated at $3.02 Million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 611.13 Thousand shares worth around $2.26 Million.

