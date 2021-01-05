In the latest trading session, 2,260,851 Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MLND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.68 changed hands at -$0.38 or -0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.01 Million. MLND’s current price is a discount, trading about -488.1% off its 52-week high of $9.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the recent value is25% up since then. When we look at Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 255.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MLND as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) trade information

Although MLND has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.20- on Monday, Jan 04 added 23.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 403.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 138.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MLND’s forecast low is $2 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +197.62% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 19.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37%. The 2021 estimates are for Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 81.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.29% of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 41.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.6%. There are 58 institutions holding the Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.3% of the shares, roughly 1.77 Million MLND shares worth $2.88 Million.

Great Point Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.2% or 1.18 Million shares worth $1.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 164300 shares estimated at $267.81 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 163.21 Thousand shares worth around $266.04 Thousand.

