In the last trading session, 1,181,826 Mesa Air Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MESA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.32 changed hands at -$0.37 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $224.57 Million. MESA’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.16% off its 52-week high of $9.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.05, which suggests the last value was 67.56% up since then. When we look at Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 706.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 981.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MESA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

Although MESA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.88- on Thursday, Dec 31 added 8.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MESA’s forecast low is $7 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mesa Air Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +88.1% over the past 6 months, a -58.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mesa Air Group, Inc. will drop -87.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -240% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120.4 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $114.2 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $187.23 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -35.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Mesa Air Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.83% of Mesa Air Group, Inc. shares while 75.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.59%. There are 124 institutions holding the Mesa Air Group, Inc. stock share, with MSD Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.35% of the shares, roughly 2.26 Million MESA shares worth $6.65 Million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.22% or 2.21 Million shares worth $6.52 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 898143 shares estimated at $2.65 Million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 665.1 Thousand shares worth around $4.24 Million.

