On the macro-economic front, Monday’s indicators indicate that, amid the resurgence of Covid-19, the rebound accelerated at the end of the year in both the Eurozone and the United States. In December, the final Markit Manufacturing PMI went up to 57.1, way above the industry consensus of 56.5. In the other hand, on a month-on-month basis, Construction Spending rose by 0.9 percent in November, compared to a consensus growth of 1 percent and a 1.6 percent increase in October.

Development in the industrial sector has increased at the end of 2020 in the European region. In December, the final PMI for manufacturing stood at 55.2, up from 53.8 in November.

Instead, stock markets are looking a long way toward the election on Tuesday, which may have huge ramifications for them. On November 3, Americans chose Democrat Joe Biden to replace Donald Trump in the White House, but they also voted on the same day to renew the House of Representatives, as well as a one-third in the Senate. But with a less secure margin, the Democrats, the majority in the House, have retained their dominance, while the suspense is not raised in the Senate, now dominated by the Republicans.

In Georgia, two seats are yet to be contested, neither of the candidates having won a majority in the first round on 3 November, and the second round is now set to take place on Tuesday 5 January. The stakes are high, even if the Democrats won these two seats, the Senate would be divided into 50/50 seats between the two sides, and would be in the Democratic camp de facto, because it would then be up to the vice-president (Democrat Kamala Harris) to cast a vote on the bill.

Such a condition will have significant repercussions for the financial markets, allowing Joe Biden more leeway to take left-wing action including tax increases, higher capital gains taxes, increased regulations, etc. Markets are more worried that in 2017, Joe Biden will contest the sharp corporate tax cuts by Donald Trump, which will place pressure on U.S. corporate earnings and weigh on their stock prices.