In the last trading session, 1,482,154 Venus Concept Inc.(NASDAQ:VERO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.62 Million. VERO’s last price was a discount, traded about -420.23% off its 52-week high of $9. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.6, which suggests the last value was 7.51% up since then. When we look at Venus Concept Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VERO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Venus Concept Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 213.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VERO’s forecast low is $2.5 with $7.6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +339.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Venus Concept Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -49.27% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Venus Concept Inc. will rise +81.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.12 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Venus Concept Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $21.2 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.85 Million and $14.51 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Venus Concept Inc. earnings to increase by 62.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.01% of Venus Concept Inc. shares while 58.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.89%. There are 60 institutions holding the Venus Concept Inc. stock share, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 30.19% of the shares, roughly 12.42 Million VERO shares worth $28.81 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.98% or 813.09 Thousand shares worth $1.89 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 593077 shares estimated at $1.38 Million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 374.67 Thousand shares worth around $891.71 Thousand.

