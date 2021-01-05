In the latest trading session, 20,376,433 The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:PECK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.45 changing hands around $4.3 or 0.7% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.9 Million. PECK’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.99% off its 52-week high of $14.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.49, which suggests the recent value is85.74% up since then. When we look at The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 128.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 846.37 Million.

Analysts gave the The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PECK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) trade information

Instantly PECK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 69.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.68 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 25.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) is 0.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 426.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PECK’s forecast low is $9.5 with $9.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.09% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -9.09% for it to hit the projected low.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.2%. The 2021 estimates are for The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -129.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.97% of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. shares while 3.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.08%. There are 11 institutions holding the The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.79% of the shares, roughly 94.9 Thousand PECK shares worth $672.84 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 16.36 Thousand shares worth $116.01 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 94900 shares estimated at $672.84 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 8.31 Thousand shares worth around $58.88 Thousand.

