In the last trading session, 2,668,403 CIIG Merger Corp.(NASDAQ:CIIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.61 changed hands at -$1.51 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $860.67 Million. CIIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.72% off its 52-week high of $37.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.3, which suggests the last value was 65.05% up since then. When we look at CIIG Merger Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 Million.

Analysts gave the CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CIIC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) trade information

Although CIIC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $32.49 on Monday, Dec 28 added 18.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for CIIG Merger Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of CIIG Merger Corp. shares while 66.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.47%. There are 53 institutions holding the CIIG Merger Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.5% of the shares, roughly 1.94 Million CIIC shares worth $19.45 Million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.51% or 1.43 Million shares worth $14.28 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. With 315662 shares estimated at $3.16 Million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 159.55 Thousand shares worth around $1.6 Million.

