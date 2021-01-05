In the last trading session, 7,586,877 Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:KNDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s per share price at $7.33 changed hands at $0.43 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $530.53 Million. KNDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.06% off its 52-week high of $17.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.17, which suggests the last value was 70.4% up since then. When we look at Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KNDI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Instantly KNDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.04- on Tuesday, Dec 29 added 8.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.38, meaning bulls need a downside of -67.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KNDI’s forecast low is $2.38 with $2.38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -67.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.71% of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 5.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.71%. There are 55 institutions holding the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 3.1 Million KNDI shares worth $19.23 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 306.76 Thousand shares worth $1.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 4378439 shares estimated at $42.73 Million under it, the former controlled 6.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 156.87 Thousand shares worth around $1.53 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored