In the last trading session, 1,320,960 Kaixin Auto Holdings(NASDAQ:KXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.78 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $246.2 Million. KXIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -254.5% off its 52-week high of $13.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.4, which suggests the last value was 89.42% up since then. When we look at Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KXIN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Instantly KXIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.17- on Monday, Dec 28 added 9.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 576.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 45.22 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Kaixin Auto Holdings earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 89.6% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares while 0.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.03%. There are 8 institutions holding the Kaixin Auto Holdings stock share, with CSS LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 140.66 Thousand KXIN shares worth $80.18 Thousand.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 100Thousand shares worth $57Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund. With 24684 shares estimated at $14.07 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 13.07 Thousand shares worth around $7.45 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored