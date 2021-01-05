In the last trading session, 1,407,065 ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:CNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $1.4 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.49 Million. CNET’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.14% off its 52-week high of $3.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 61.43% up since then. When we look at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.9 Million.

Analysts gave the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CNET as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Instantly CNET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.45 on Thursday, Dec 31 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 297.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 156.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 346.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNET’s forecast low is $6.25 with $6.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +346.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 346.43% for it to hit the projected low.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.3%. The 2021 estimates are for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 91.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.54% of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares while 5.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.58%. There are 5 institutions holding the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.2% of the shares, roughly 42.68 Thousand CNET shares worth $86.21 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 25.2 Thousand shares worth $50.9 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

