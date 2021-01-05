In the last trading session, 2,951,248 WW International, Inc.(NASDAQ:WW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $23.14 changed hands at -$1.26 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58 Billion. WW’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.93% off its 52-week high of $47.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.75, which suggests the last value was 57.87% up since then. When we look at WW International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

Analysts gave the WW International, Inc. (WW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended WW as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. WW International, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Although WW has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $28.75 on Monday, Dec 28 added 19.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WW’s forecast low is $23 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -0.61% for it to hit the projected low.

WW International, Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WW International, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -12.07% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WW International, Inc. will drop -21.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 250% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $314.08 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that WW International, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $391.45 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $332.58 Million and $400.36 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.7%. The 2021 estimates are for WW International, Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.7% per year.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5% of WW International, Inc. shares while 82.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.92%. There are 302 institutions holding the WW International, Inc. stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 21.76% of the shares, roughly 14.82 Million WW shares worth $279.62 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 5.52 Million shares worth $104.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1343311 shares estimated at $25.35 Million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 1.8% of the shares, roughly 1.22 Million shares worth around $36.09 Million.

