In the last trading session, 1,238,852 SPI Energy Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:SPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $7.86 changed hands at -$0.03 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $174.74 Million. SPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -493.77% off its 52-week high of $46.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 93% up since then. When we look at SPI Energy Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03 Million.

Analysts gave the SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SPI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Although SPI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.93- on Monday, Dec 28 added 11.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 762.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 189.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need a downside of -87.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPI’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -87.28% for it to hit the projected low.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.7%. The 2021 estimates are for SPI Energy Co., Ltd. earnings to decrease by -41.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.16% of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. shares while 9.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.75%. There are 16 institutions holding the SPI Energy Co., Ltd. stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.99% of the shares, roughly 560.91 Thousand SPI shares worth $4.04 Million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 425.76 Thousand shares worth $3.07 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

