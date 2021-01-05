In the last trading session, 2,639,224 Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:OTLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $1.21 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $153.89 Million. OTLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.98% off its 52-week high of $1.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.499, which suggests the last value was 58.76% up since then. When we look at Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 899.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 915.5 Million.

Analysts gave the Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OTLK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Although OTLK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.53 on Monday, Dec 28 added 20.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 354.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTLK’s forecast low is $5 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +395.87% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 313.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $220Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $440Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 66%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.19% of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 3.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.21%. There are 29 institutions holding the Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with LVW Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.37% of the shares, roughly 1.74 Million OTLK shares worth $1.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.53% or 676.64 Thousand shares worth $487.18 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 337342 shares estimated at $242.89 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 331.99 Thousand shares worth around $239.03 Thousand.

