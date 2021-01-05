In the last trading session, 1,487,432 ObsEva SA(NASDAQ:OBSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $2.29 changed hands at $0.21 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $125.98 Million. OBSV’s last price was a discount, traded about -175.11% off its 52-week high of $6.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 28.82% up since then. When we look at ObsEva SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 858.01 Million.

Analysts gave the ObsEva SA (OBSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OBSV as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ObsEva SA’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Instantly OBSV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.32- on Monday, Jan 04 added 1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 416.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OBSV’s forecast low is $4 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1122.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 74.67% for it to hit the projected low.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.9%. The 2021 estimates are for ObsEva SA earnings to decrease by -30.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.54% of ObsEva SA shares while 48.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.34%. There are 68 institutions holding the ObsEva SA stock share, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.9% of the shares, roughly 4.75 Million OBSV shares worth $11.78 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.56% or 4.59 Million shares worth $11.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 1355036 shares estimated at $2.56 Million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 52.96 Thousand shares worth around $100.09 Thousand.

