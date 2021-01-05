In the last trading session, 2,148,087 Luokung Technology Corp.(NASDAQ:LKCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.71 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $156.04 Million. LKCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.17% off its 52-week high of $1.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 52.11% up since then. When we look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 Million.

Analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LKCO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Luokung Technology Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.846 on Monday, Dec 28 added 16.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 141.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 87.41 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Luokung Technology Corp. earnings to decrease by -162%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.83% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares while 9.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.55%. There are 9 institutions holding the Luokung Technology Corp. stock share, with Sicart Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 4.21 Million LKCO shares worth $2.07 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 441.3 Thousand shares worth $217.47 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 194078 shares estimated at $113.13 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 91.8 Thousand shares worth around $45.24 Thousand.

