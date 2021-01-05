In the latest trading session, 1,333,043 Lufax Holding Ltd(NYSE:LU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.06 changed hands at -$0.24 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.7 Billion. LU’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.46% off its 52-week high of $20.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.56, which suggests the recent value is17.78% up since then. When we look at Lufax Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.21 Million.

Analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LU as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lufax Holding Ltd earnings to decrease by -2.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.9% per year.

