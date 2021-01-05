In the last trading session, 1,991,623 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.(NASDAQ:EOSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.9 changed hands at $3.06 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.19 Billion. EOSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.95% off its 52-week high of $25.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.01, which suggests the last value was 58.12% up since then. When we look at Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 Million.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.80 on Wednesday, Dec 30 added 7.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 0.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored