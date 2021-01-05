In the last trading session, 1,034,482 Collective Growth Corporation(NASDAQ:CGRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.05 changed hands at -$0.24 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $267.13 Million. CGRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.33% off its 52-week high of $17.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.65, which suggests the last value was 31.32% up since then. When we look at Collective Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 924.54 Million.

Analysts gave the Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CGRO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) trade information

Although CGRO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.07 on Monday, Dec 28 added 12.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 237.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Collective Growth Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.83% of Collective Growth Corporation shares while 64.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.59%. There are 34 institutions holding the Collective Growth Corporation stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.09% of the shares, roughly 2Million CGRO shares worth $19.71 Million.

Linden Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.9% or 900Thousand shares worth $8.87 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. With 150300 shares estimated at $1.48 Million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd held about 0.3% of the shares, roughly 46.37 Thousand shares worth around $455.8 Thousand.

