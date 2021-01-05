In the last trading session, 1,003,324 Turtle Beach Corporation(NASDAQ:HEAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $20.8 changed hands at -$0.75 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $315.9 Million. HEAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.31% off its 52-week high of $26.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.05, which suggests the last value was 80.53% up since then. When we look at Turtle Beach Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 558.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 574.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HEAR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Turtle Beach Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) trade information

Although HEAR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $25.68 on Monday, Dec 28 added 19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEAR’s forecast low is $23 with $31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Turtle Beach Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +30.65% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Turtle Beach Corporation will drop -41.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.86 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Turtle Beach Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $49.74 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $101.76 Million and $35.01 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Turtle Beach Corporation earnings to decrease by -58.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18% per year.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares while 65.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.19%. There are 162 institutions holding the Turtle Beach Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.12% of the shares, roughly 929.26 Thousand HEAR shares worth $16.91 Million.

Rip Road Capital Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.67% or 709.1 Thousand shares worth $12.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 402755 shares estimated at $7.33 Million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 314.04 Thousand shares worth around $5.87 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored