In the latest trading session, 1,094,618 Silvercorp Metals Inc.(NYSE:SVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.9 changed hands at -$0.18 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.21 Billion. SVM’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.13% off its 52-week high of $8.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.5, which suggests the recent value is78.26% up since then. When we look at Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 Million.

Analysts gave the Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SVM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) trade information

Although SVM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.21- on Monday, Jan 04 added 4.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 632.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 458.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SVM’s forecast low is $7.06 with $9.59 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.99% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 2.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Silvercorp Metals Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

SVM Dividends

The 0.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.94% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares while 33.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.88%. There are 160 institutions holding the Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.89% of the shares, roughly 19.08 Million SVM shares worth $138.12 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 5.2 Million shares worth $37.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 10254446 shares estimated at $61.22 Million under it, the former controlled 5.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.81% of the shares, roughly 8.42 Million shares worth around $50.27 Million.

