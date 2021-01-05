In the latest trading session, 2,276,925 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.(NYSE:IVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.37 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $611.23 Million. IVR’s current price is a discount, trading about -443.03% off its 52-week high of $18.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.82, which suggests the recent value is45.99% up since then. When we look at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.77 Million.

Analysts gave the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IVR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IVR’s forecast low is $2.75 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.56% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -18.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -1.79% over the past 6 months, a -702.6% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will drop -88.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -64.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.16 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $34.79 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $192.78 Million and $186.7 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -84.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -81.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. earnings to increase by 334.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.7% per year.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 17 – February 22, 2021. The 9.7% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 9.7% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 17.15% per year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares while 53.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.99%. There are 260 institutions holding the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.24% of the shares, roughly 31.27 Million IVR shares worth $84.75 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.91% or 14.34 Million shares worth $38.86 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF. With 11524368 shares estimated at $38.26 Million under it, the former controlled 6.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 4.62 Million shares worth around $15.33 Million.

