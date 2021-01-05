In the last trading session, 1,903,535 GreenPower Motor Company Inc.(NASDAQ:GP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.5 changed hands at $1.39 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $625.92 Million. GP’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.56% off its 52-week high of $32.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.22, which suggests the last value was 73.05% up since then. When we look at GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Analysts gave the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GP’s forecast low is $23 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.59% for it to hit the projected low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.2% of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares while 9.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.82%. There are 23 institutions holding the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock share, with BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.2% of the shares, roughly 1.38 Million GP shares worth $16.51 Million.

Arosa Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 90Thousand shares worth $1.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 49394 shares estimated at $975.53 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 21.7 Thousand shares worth around $260.15 Thousand.

