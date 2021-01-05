In the latest trading session, 1,409,834 Green Plains Inc.(NASDAQ:GPRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.75 changing hands around $1.94 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $538.62 Million. GPRE’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.41% off its 52-week high of $17.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.77, which suggests the recent value is74.44% up since then. When we look at Green Plains Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 437.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 432.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GPRE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Green Plains Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) trade information

Instantly GPRE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.04 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GPRE’s forecast low is $17 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.71% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 15.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Green Plains Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +20.39% over the past 6 months, a 43.4% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Green Plains Inc. will rise +84.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $678.79 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Green Plains Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $658.09 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $715.68 Million and $632.87 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Green Plains Inc. earnings to increase by 54.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.51% of Green Plains Inc. shares while 103.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.48%. There are 210 institutions holding the Green Plains Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.51% of the shares, roughly 5.18 Million GPRE shares worth $80.12 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.76% or 2.77 Million shares worth $42.85 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2129897 shares estimated at $31.48 Million under it, the former controlled 5.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $16.15 Million.

