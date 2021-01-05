In the last trading session, 4,407,976 Genetic Technologies Limited(NASDAQ:GENE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s per share price at $4.5 changed hands at $0.9 or 0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.55 Million. GENE’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.89% off its 52-week high of $10.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the last value was 68.67% up since then. When we look at Genetic Technologies Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 964.61 Million.

Analysts gave the Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GENE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genetic Technologies Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Instantly GENE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.55- on Monday, Jan 04 added 1.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is 0.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 470% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GENE’s forecast low is $25.65 with $25.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +470% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 470% for it to hit the projected low.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Genetic Technologies Limited earnings to decrease by -157.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.28% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares while 1.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.42%. There are 14 institutions holding the Genetic Technologies Limited stock share, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 64.6 Thousand GENE shares worth $223.52 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 53.32 Thousand shares worth $184.47 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 2511 shares estimated at $8.69 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 2.17 Thousand shares worth around $7.5 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored