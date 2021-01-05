In the last trading session, 8,408,224 Endeavour Silver Corp.(NYSE:EXK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $5.63 changed hands at $0.59 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $886.57 Million. EXK’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.91% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 82.42% up since then. When we look at Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.6 Million.

Analysts gave the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended EXK as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Instantly EXK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.85- on Monday, Jan 04 added 3.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 0.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.04, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXK’s forecast low is $3.68 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.33 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Endeavour Silver Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Feb 2021 will be $40.1 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.44 Million and $32.64 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Endeavour Silver Corp. earnings to decrease by -267.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares while 22.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.1%. There are 128 institutions holding the Endeavour Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.3% of the shares, roughly 8.34 Million EXK shares worth $29.28 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.2% or 3.47 Million shares worth $12.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 8080335 shares estimated at $27.55 Million under it, the former controlled 5.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 2.92 Million shares worth around $9.94 Million.

