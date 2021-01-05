In the last trading session, 1,658,238 Dada Nexus Limited(NASDAQ:DADA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $37.49 changed hands at $0.99 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.76 Billion. DADA’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.43% off its 52-week high of $61.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.6, which suggests the last value was 61.06% up since then. When we look at Dada Nexus Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 Million.

Analysts gave the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DADA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dada Nexus Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Instantly DADA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $38.82 on Wednesday, Dec 30 added 3.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Dada Nexus Limited earnings to decrease by -3.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.79% of Dada Nexus Limited shares while 15.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.76%. There are 75 institutions holding the Dada Nexus Limited stock share, with Rovida Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 32.78% of the shares, roughly 5.41 Million DADA shares worth $143.16 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.22% or 2.35 Million shares worth $62.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Amplify Online Retail ETF and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. With 289769 shares estimated at $16.79 Million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 245.52 Thousand shares worth around $14.23 Million.

