In the latest trading session, 1,749,849 Cronos Group Inc.(NASDAQ:CRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.57 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.7 Billion. CRON’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.87% off its 52-week high of $9.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $4, which suggests the recent value is47.16% up since then. When we look at Cronos Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 Million.

Analysts gave the Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CRON as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Although CRON has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.78- on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.51, meaning bulls need a downside of -14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRON’s forecast low is $3.8 with $8.44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.49% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -49.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cronos Group Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.22% of Cronos Group Inc. shares while 14.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.75%. There are 320 institutions holding the Cronos Group Inc. stock share, with Chescapmanager LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.49% of the shares, roughly 8.87 Million CRON shares worth $44.46 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.06% or 7.32 Million shares worth $36.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 7321147 shares estimated at $36.68 Million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 3.08 Million shares worth around $20.19 Million.

