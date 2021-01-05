In the last trading session, 7,508,711 Creative Realities, Inc.(NASDAQ:CREX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.22. With the company’s per share price at $1.55 changed hands at $0.26 or 0.2% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.93 Million. CREX’s last price was a discount, traded about -285.81% off its 52-week high of $5.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 66.45% up since then. When we look at Creative Realities, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 775.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 406.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CREX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Creative Realities, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Instantly CREX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.95 on Monday, Jan 04 added 20.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 129.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 222.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CREX’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +222.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 222.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.4 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Creative Realities, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $8.3 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $6.08 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Creative Realities, Inc. earnings to increase by 102.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9% of Creative Realities, Inc. shares while 20.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.25%. There are 20 institutions holding the Creative Realities, Inc. stock share, with Argi Investment Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.6% of the shares, roughly 502.26 Thousand CREX shares worth $491.46 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.52% or 275.5 Thousand shares worth $269.58 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 275500 shares estimated at $269.58 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 64.32 Thousand shares worth around $62.94 Thousand.

