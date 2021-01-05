In the latest trading session, 3,394,107 IAMGOLD Corporation(NYSE:IAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.85 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.83 Billion. IAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.96% off its 52-week high of $5.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.44, which suggests the recent value is62.6% up since then. When we look at IAMGOLD Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.48 Million.

Analysts gave the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended IAG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. IAMGOLD Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Although IAG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.95- on Monday, Jan 04 added 2.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IAG’s forecast low is $3.65 with $6.52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.35% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -5.19% for it to hit the projected low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $301.19 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that IAMGOLD Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending in Feb 2021 will be $294.02 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $260.5 Million and $274.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.2%. The 2021 estimates are for IAMGOLD Corporation earnings to increase by 50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3% per year.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares while 68.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.29%. There are 252 institutions holding the IAMGOLD Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.22% of the shares, roughly 48.59 Million IAG shares worth $186.09 Million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.8% or 37.07 Million shares worth $141.96 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund. With 27851783 shares estimated at $93.86 Million under it, the former controlled 5.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Selected Value Fund held about 4.18% of the shares, roughly 19.86 Million shares worth around $72.87 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored