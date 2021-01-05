In the latest trading session, 1,805,081 BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:BTAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.7 changed hands at -$2.55 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.21 Billion. BTAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.86% off its 52-week high of $71.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.95, which suggests the recent value is75.96% up since then. When we look at BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 478.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 438.75 Million.

Analysts gave the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BTAI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.95.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Although BTAI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $52.70 on Tuesday, Jan 05 added 8.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $111.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 124.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BTAI’s forecast low is $60 with $175 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +252.11% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 20.72% for it to hit the projected low.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.8% of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 53.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.56%. There are 157 institutions holding the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.91% of the shares, roughly 1.93 Million BTAI shares worth $83.54 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.31% or 1.29 Million shares worth $56.1 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1220747 shares estimated at $53.71 Million under it, the former controlled 5.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 752.93 Thousand shares worth around $34.4 Million.

