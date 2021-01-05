In the last trading session, 2,020,922 Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $11.98 changed hands at $1.14 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17 Billion. ADVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -125.21% off its 52-week high of $26.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.36, which suggests the last value was 38.56% up since then. When we look at Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 642.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 950.06 Million.

Analysts gave the Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ADVM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Instantly ADVM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.62 on Monday, Dec 28 added 5.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 116.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADVM’s forecast low is $13 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +200.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -41.45% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will drop -10.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -76% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. shares while 96.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.97%. There are 215 institutions holding the Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.65% of the shares, roughly 9.41 Million ADVM shares worth $96.93 Million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.21% or 8Million shares worth $82.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4433483 shares estimated at $60.25 Million under it, the former controlled 4.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.5% of the shares, roughly 2.44 Million shares worth around $25.09 Million.

