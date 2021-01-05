In the latest trading session, 1,422,510 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:ACAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.21 changed hands at -$0.04 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $427.99 Million. ACAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.73% off its 52-week high of $11.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.5, which suggests the recent value is15.25% up since then. When we look at Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 919.54 Million.

Analysts gave the Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ACAM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) trade information

Although ACAM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.74 on Tuesday, Dec 29 added 3.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 301.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares while 104.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.26%. There are 75 institutions holding the Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 3Million ACAM shares worth $30.62 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 1.92 Million shares worth $19.61 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund. With 72048 shares estimated at $736.33 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 11.02 Thousand shares worth around $112.62 Thousand.

