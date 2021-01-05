In the last trading session, 1,898,783 22nd Century Group, Inc.(NYSE:XXII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.16 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $299.94 Million. XXII’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.91% off its 52-week high of $3.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 74.54% up since then. When we look at 22nd Century Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 Million.

Analysts gave the 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XXII as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 22nd Century Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) trade information

Although XXII has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.45- on Wednesday, Dec 30 added 11.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XXII’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +85.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 85.19% for it to hit the projected low.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.1%. The 2021 estimates are for 22nd Century Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -229.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.86% of 22nd Century Group, Inc. shares while 20.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.78%. There are 90 institutions holding the 22nd Century Group, Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 9.96 Million XXII shares worth $6.38 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.07% or 5.65 Million shares worth $3.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9962568 shares estimated at $6.38 Million under it, the former controlled 7.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 3.65 Million shares worth around $2.34 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored