In the latest trading session, 2,933,168 DPW Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.07 changed hands at -$0.28 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $75.58 Million. DPW’s current price is a discount, trading about -168.8% off its 52-week high of $10.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the recent value is86.98% up since then. When we look at DPW Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.35 Million.

Analysts gave the DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DPW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DPW Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

Although DPW has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.43- on Monday, Dec 28 added 22.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.6%. The 2021 estimates are for DPW Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 94.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.55% of DPW Holdings, Inc. shares while 7.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.82%. There are 14 institutions holding the DPW Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.61% of the shares, roughly 298.25 Thousand DPW shares worth $599.47 Thousand.

ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 57.36 Thousand shares worth $115.3 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 53961 shares estimated at $108.46 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.1% of the shares, roughly 17.82 Thousand shares worth around $35.81 Thousand.

