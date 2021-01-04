In the last trading session, 1,579,769 Weibo Corporation(NASDAQ:WB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s per share price at $40.99 changed hands at -$0.03 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.28 Billion. WB’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.67% off its 52-week high of $52.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.93, which suggests the last value was 29.42% up since then. When we look at Weibo Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Weibo Corporation (WB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended WB as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Weibo Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Although WB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $45.06 on Thursday, Dec 24 added 9.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WB’s forecast low is $30.6 with $53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Weibo Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.56% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Weibo Corporation will drop -7.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $495.3 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Weibo Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $395.52 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $468.15 Million and $323.39 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Weibo Corporation earnings to decrease by -11.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.98% per year.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.22% of Weibo Corporation shares while 42.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.37%. There are 307 institutions holding the Weibo Corporation stock share, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.3% of the shares, roughly 9Million WB shares worth $327.87 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.04% or 8.67 Million shares worth $315.98 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1410134 shares estimated at $58.59 Million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 901.08 Thousand shares worth around $31.14 Million.

